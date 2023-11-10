GREAT MILLS, Md. – On November 9, 2023 at approximately 7:58 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a stabbing in the 21000 block of Great Mills Road.

Police arrived first on the scene and found a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. EMS requested a MEDEVAC for the victim. Firefighters established a landing zone at Great Mills High School for Maryland State Police, Trooper 7.

Shortly later the patient was airlifted to a local trauma center for treatment.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

