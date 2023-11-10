GREAT MILLS, Md. – On November 9, 2023 at approximately 7:58 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a stabbing in the 21000 block of Great Mills Road.
Police arrived first on the scene and found a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. EMS requested a MEDEVAC for the victim. Firefighters established a landing zone at Great Mills High School for Maryland State Police, Trooper 7.
Shortly later the patient was airlifted to a local trauma center for treatment.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
We will continue to provide updates as they become available.
not safe to go out in the dark. not safe to go out during daylight.
what is this world coming to.
