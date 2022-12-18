HUNTINGTOWN, Md. — Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Bureau have identified the suspect in the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Dec. 17, 2022, on Walnut Creek Road in Huntingtown, as Brandon Alexander Turner, 21 of Greenbelt, MD.

Turner is facing charges of Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Assault 1st Degree, Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, and Assault 2nd Degree of a Law Enforcement Officer.

The injured deputy, Senior Deputy James Flynt remains in critical condition at this time.

Flynt is a 5-year veteran of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office who served several years prior at the Calvert County Detention Center as a Correctional Deputy.

Deputy T. Bowen and Deputy A. Aranda have been placed on administrative leave per agency policy.

The investigation is ongoing.