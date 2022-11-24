Grocery Worker Carts Away $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – After more than 40 years of working for a grocery store chain, a Severna Park man bagged enough moolah from a $5 Maryland Lottery scratch-off to start counting the days to his retirement.

The happy winner, who frequently plays Powerball and Mega Millions, said he adds in a scratch-off or two if he has extra cash in his pocket. “I get my tickets right after work,” he said. The father and grandfather added a $3 game and the $5 Ravens X5 scratch-off one day recently while buying his weekly Powerball and Mega Millions tickets. He then headed home to relax after a long day’s work.

Using the Maryland Lottery app on his phone, he scanned the $3 scratch-off and saw he won $10. When he scanned the Ravens X5 game, the message directed him to go to a Lottery retailer.

“I got dressed again and went up to the liquor store,” he recalled. After scanning the scratch-off for him, a store employee delivered great news: He won $100,000! The clerk printed out the information and our winner returned home to lock up his instant ticket in a safe.

He’s keeping his good fortune a secret from everyone except his wife, who plans to keep working after he retires. Our winner said he will use the windfall to pay off all of his debts and then retire after a career spent working in and managing departments including produce, billing and receiving at numerous stores in the chain.

Also benefiting from his win is Scott Brothers Wine & Spirits in Annapolis, where the 60-year-old bought the lucky scratch-off. The Anne Arundel County store located at 936 Bay Ridge Road will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a $100,000 top-prize winning scratch-off.

Our winner regularly enters his non-winning scratch-offs into his My Lottery Rewards account to try to win prizes such as those available through the Ravens Second-Chance Promotion. The prizes remaining in the final Dec. 5 and Jan. 2 drawings include $10,000 cash, 2023 season tickets, a Pass for Cash game-day experience, and finalist status, which includes a $10,000 cash prize, to win season tickets for 20 years. Simply enter your non-winning Ravens scratch-offs to qualify.