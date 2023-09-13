Groundbreaking Ceremony Held For Calvert County Administration Building

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On September 12, 2023, Members of the Board of County Commissioners, county staff, representatives from the construction contractor, and distinguished guests gathered at 150 Main Street in Prince Frederick for the groundbreaking ceremony of Calvert County’s brand-new Administration building.

The commissioners awarded the $38.7 million construction contract to Forrester Construction Company of Rockville, Maryland. The project has been in the works since fiscal year 2018.

The 103,000 square foot and four-story tall building will serve as the headquarters for Calvert County Government. It will consolidate county employees and services that currently operate from multiple locations. It is being built on the site of the former County Services Plaza building, which was demolished in September 2021 to make way for the new building.

Staff that are currently working from various sites will be relocated to the new building once complete. Those sites include the Courthouse Annex, Albright Building, 131 Main Street, 30 Duke Street, 100 Skipjack Road, and the Circuit Courthouse.

The new building will house all the departments that are involved in the permitting process, which will make it easier on the citizens who are inquiring about permits. The new building will also provide a larger Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) hearing room to accommodate more citizens at the BOCC meetings and other Public meetings. The new building will also provide more space in the courthouse for the courts themselves.

In regards to how construction will affect traffic in the area, the entrance and exit from Main Street to the District Court Building located at 200 Duke Street will be closed during construction. Traffic to the District Court Building will be redirected through the main entrance off Duke Street. Alternative parking is available in front and back of the District Court Building, along Main Street, at the Community Resources Building and behind the Calvert County Courthouse.

At the start of the groundbreaking ceremony, President of the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners Earl “Buddy” Hance greeted everyone in attendance along with a few remarks. The event concluded with a presentation of a Certificate of Recognition from the Maryland Comptroller’s Office and the traditional shovel and hard hat ceremony.

The new Administration Building is anticipated to be complete and ready for staff to move in sometime in late spring of 2025.

