CLINTON, Md. – A longtime Maryland Lottery player from Fort Washington switched about a year ago from being a Pick 4 guy to playing Racetrax. His change of game paid off on July 8 with a $30,946 prize.

The anonymous winner nicknamed “Mr. Galaxy” said he decided to make the switch from Pick 4 permanent when he won $500 on one of the first Racetrax tickets he purchased. Since then, he has won two- and three-digit prizes frequently enough to keep the game interesting. His biggest prize after his $500 initial win totaled $388 and he has enjoyed “some small wins here and there.”

The prizes were small, that is, until July 8 when he was out for a haircut. After relaxing at the barbershop, “Mr. Galaxy” stopped at the nearby Valero gas station in Clinton to play Racetrax. The 42-year-old bought a single $1 quick-pick Trifecta ticket. The self-service Lottery machine picked the numbers 11, 10 and 12.

“I said, ‘This feels like the numbers here.’ When I saw the horses cross the track, I couldn’t believe it,” said “Mr. Galaxy.”

With his winnings, the Prince George’s County resident said he will pay off some debts. Asked if he had any plans for a celebration, he said, “Yeah, I’ll be celebrating that I’m debt free!” Meanwhile, he plans to continue enjoying Racetrax as a fun diversion that has the potential to deliver a big cash surprise.

Sharing in “Mr. Galaxy’s” good fortune is the Valero gas station at 6725 Old Alexandria Ferry Road in Clinton. The Prince George’s County business will receive a bonus of $309.46 from the Lottery for selling a winning Racetrax ticket of $10,000 or more. The bonus is equal to 1 percent of the prize.