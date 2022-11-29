Harry Lee Davison, Sr., 80, of Hughesville, MD, peacefully passed away on November 21, 2022.

On October 21, 1942, Harry was born to Homer Allen Sr. and Evelyn Crowther Davison in Washington, DC but grew up “down home” in Virginia’s Northern Neck where many wonderful memories were made. His teen and early adult years were spent in Prince George’s County MD where he met the love of his life, Phyllis Irene Teaster, in a soda shop. Harry and Phyllis were married for 49 years and had three children, Harry Jr., James, and Candance Suzette. They lived in Virginia where Harry worked in the refrigeration field and owned his own company, servicing residences and businesses throughout the DMV, until he retired.

Harry was predeceased by his wife, Phyllis Davison; parents, Homer Sr. and Evelyn Davison; sons Harry Davison, Jr., and James Davison, Sr., as well as brothers Homer Davison Jr., Robert Davison,Glenn Davison, and his sister Jo Ann Cook. He is survived by his daughter Candance Suzette of Peachtree City, GA; grandchildren Ashley, Heather, Bo, Chelsea, Beth, James Jr, Tyler, Macie, Tanner, Abbigail, and Chance; and seven great-grandchildren.

Harry was always known to be selfless, cheerful, and witty. He was a great man with a great heart who could make anyone laugh. To know him was an absolute honor. He was the father figure everyone wished for– a protector, a guider, an inspiration and full of love. He loved his family with his all might and will be dearly missed.

The visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with the funeral service beginning at 12:00 pm at Fairfields Baptist Church, 15213 Northumberland Hwy, Burgess, VA 22432.

Interment will follow after the service in the church cemetery.

