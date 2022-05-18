Harry Robert Burns, Sr. 74, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away on May 11, 2022. He was born on March 28, 1948, to Robert and Shirley Burns in the Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington D.C. He was one (1) of seven (7) children.

After graduating from high school, he went on to join the United States Army and served his country proud before being honorably discharged in 1969. During his service, he received the Nation Defense Service Medal (NDSH), Expert Marksmanship Badge (EXP M-14), an M-14 Marksman Marksmanship Qualification Badge (MKM M-16), an Army Commendation Medal (ARCOM), a Vietnam Service Medal, (VSM), a Vietnam Campaign Medal (VCM), and two (2) Overseas Service Bars (2 O/S Bars), as well as Scout Training wherein he was assigned his beloved service dog, Spike.

Family meant more to Harry than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He was unendingly proud of his children and always tried his best to support them. Anyone who knew him knew that he was the most loving father a family could ask for.

Harry was also a passionate car enthusiast. So much so that he made it his career. He had no problem getting his hands dirty with a constant oil stain on his palms and dirt under his fingernails. Early in life, he learned the importance of hard work and he instilled that same work ethic in his children.

Harry is survived by his daughter Shelia Marie Burns of Tabor City, NC; his son Harry Robert Burns, Jr. of Mechanicsville, MD; his bonus daughter, Angela Marie Raser of Tennessee, his brother Wesley Eugene Burns of Gerrardstown, WV; his sisters Patricia Jean McDermott of Forest Heights, MD, Kathleen Marie Kobel of Helena, MT, Deborah Lynn Tarbox of Waldorf, MD; his grandchildren Dustin Nico Burns, Selena Marie Quiros, Cody Shaw, Kelsey Rae Miller, Camryn Raser, and his great-grandchildren Dakoda, Carmen and Lexy, as well as his soon to be born grandchild. He is preceded in death by both of his parents Robert and Shirley Burns and his sisters Karen Sue Bennett and Sharon Lee Tayman.

The family will be accepting friends for Harry’s Life Celebration on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with interment immediately following to Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham at 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623 with Army Military Honors.

