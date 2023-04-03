LA PLATA, Md – On April 2, 2023 at approximately 5:08 p.m., police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to a head on collision on Hawthorne Rd in the area of Bibury Lane.

One caller reported there was one occupant unresponsive in the vehicle and another occupant on the ground.

Crews arrived on scene and reported there were no trapped occupants.

EMS evaluated patients and requested a MEDEVAC for two patients.

A landing zone was established for Maryland State Trooper 2 on scene at Hawthorne Rd and Bibury Lane.

MEDEVAC was cancelled for the second patient and CPR was started.

Police are remaining on the scene to investigate the cause of the collision and both lanes of Hawthorne Rd and Bibury Lane are to be remained closed for an extended period of time.

Please use alternate routes of travel.

We will provide updates as they become available.

