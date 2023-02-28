Health Department Changes Services For COVID-19 Testing & Vaccine

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will be changing COVID-19 testing and vaccine services beginning Monday, March 6, 2023.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing (rapid PCR testing and routine PCR testing) will be available on Mondays and Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

Appointments are recommended. To schedule an appointment for PCR testing (routine or rapid), community members should call 301-997-8232. Online registration is also available for routine PCR testing at smchd.org/covid-19-testing.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the SMCHD Health Clinic in Leonardtown on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. by appointment only.

To make a vaccine appointment, please call SMCHD at 301-475-4330. COVID-19 vaccines are also available through primary care offices and local pharmacies.

For more information about COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, please visit smchd.org/coronavirus/.