Helen Joanne Woytko

Helen (Olsavsky) Woytko was born on September 14, 1930 in Lore City, Ohio and passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 25, 2023 in Hollywood, Maryland. She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Michael A Woytko, her sons, Dale, Jeffrey and G. Scott (Lynn), sister, Elizabeth Cubbison, grandchildren, Michael and Anna and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A private funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen’s memory may be made to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org or a charity of your choice.