Hibernate, Migrate Or Adapt? Learn More Through Free Learning Activities At St. Clement’s Island Museum This September!

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Families, kids, and adults of all ages can enjoy free outdoor activities while visiting St. Clement’s Island Museum on the second Saturday of September!

These activities encourage visitors to explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play. Modeled loosely after “Forest School” learning styles in Denmark and Sweden, the Nature & Forest Play for All Ages Series encourages discovering nature through hands-on, tactile, “no right or wrong way to play” experiences. Age is not a factor; adults need to connect with nature in relaxing, simple ways, just as much as children do!

Activities will be held from noon – 2 p.m. on September 9, 2023, on the theme “Hibernate, Migrate or Adapt?” Families can explore the strategies of insects, birds, and mammals as the weather shifts.

Registration is not required but encouraged so that we can ensure enough materials for participants. Please call ahead of time and let our staff know which session(s) you would like to attend. Admission is free. Play is rain or shine if there are no safety concerns (heat advisory, heavy winds, lightning, etc.). For more information, please call (301) 769-2222 or visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

About the St. Mary’s County Museum Division The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to collect, preserve, research, and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River. These sites include St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum, and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison, and community advocate for all St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets. For more information, please visit: museums.stmarysmd.com.