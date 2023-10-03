Higher Demand And Less Assistance For Maryland Food Banks/Pantries

Photo by Aaron Doucett on Unsplash

MARYLAND – Food banks and pantries across the state of Maryland are seeing higher demand and less assistance. Many food banks and pantries received benefits from COVID-19 but those are running out. With a possible government shutdown that would lead to federal and military workers not receiving a paycheck, food banks and pantries may see an increase in need.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) will still be able to supply food to food banks. But those who get benefits from the Women, Infants, and Children program may see a change in what they receive within a few days of a government shutdown.

Right now, the Maryland Department of Health is working on ways to prevent an interruption to WIC. More than 123,000 Maryland, low-income mothers, infants, and children under 5 receive WIC benefits.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com