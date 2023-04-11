ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Municipal League (MML), which represents 157 cities and towns and two special taxing districts in Maryland, celebrates the historic inclusion of local governments in receiving a portion of revenue from cannabis sales. With the passage of House Bill 556, cities and towns will receive 2.5% of sales and use tax revenue derived from any cannabis sales in their jurisdiction.

“This is a historic first step for Maryland’s municipalities to be included in the sales tax revenue – we are one of the few states nationwide who do not provide locals a sales tax and it’s been difficult to see Maryland not be a leader in this area,” said MML CEO Theresa Kuhns. “Cities and towns remain the front line of public service for over 2 million Marylanders,” added Kuhns. “From our presiding officers to committee leadership and to the Governor, all have been true partners to our cities and towns and for that, we are grateful.”

The push for inclusion by municipal leaders directly ties into one of the League’s strategic initiatives for the legislation session: expanding municipal revenue sources. Before this legislation, Maryland was only one of 12 states to provide no sales and use tax revenues to cities and towns. As a result, municipal budgets are buoyed heavily by property taxes in Maryland.

“The simple fact is, our 157 cities and towns play a significant role in implementing this new industry and we know as leaders there are costs associated with that,” said Denise Mitchell, MML President and Mayor Pro Tem, College Park. “As the home of the University of Maryland, this is on the forefront of our minds here in the City of College Park. While the final amount will not cover the costs, it’s the first step in the right

direction in working together.”