Historic St. Mary’s City Announces Community Book Club

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Historic St. Mary’s City is excited to announce the creation of a new book club, “A Farthing for your thoughts.” The club will meet inside The Shop at Farthing’s Ordinary on the second Wednesday of each month from 2 – 3:30 p.m. beginning November 15. Anyone interested in joining the club please contact Iris Ford by emailing icford@smcm.edu.

There will be an informational meeting on Wednesday, October 11 from 2 – 3 p.m., book ideas will be welcome!

Between the pages of a book at Historic St. Mary’s City is a wonderful place to be: lose yourself, find yourself, and go places!

The Shop at Farthing’s Ordinary is located at 47414 Old State House Road, St. Mary’s City, Maryland 20686.

