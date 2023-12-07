Dan Kerns

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC) welcomes Dan Kerns to its Foundation, the fundraising arm of the museum. Mr. Kerns has an impressive background, having served as President of the Father McKenna Center, a day shelter for homeless men in Washington D.C. He has also served as Head of School at Georgetown Visitation and has been a longtime volunteer at the McKenna Center.

Before his work at the McKenna Center, Mr. Kerns was the Academic Dean and Assistant Head of School at Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School and later became its Head of School. This was a historic moment for Georgetown Visitation, as Mr. Kerns became the first man to lead the oldest Catholic girls’ school in the 13 original states, founded in 1799. As Head of School, Mr. Kerns was instrumental in leading the efforts to build Visitation’s Fisher Athletic Center and its Nolan Performing Arts Center.

“When doing the due diligence for Mr. Kerns, it became obvious that he was an extraordinarily talented leader. “ wrote Father William George, Chair of the HSMC Foundation, in an email. He continued, “His reputation among major professionals in the Washington D.C. business community is impeccable. He has dedicated his professional career to helping others and will be a tremendous addition.”

Pete Carroccio, Chief Operating Officer of HSMCC, stated; “I have known Dan Kerns for over 30 years, and can say without equivocation that Dan is a person of the highest integrity, and he has vigorously given back to the less fortunate of the DC Community with his time and talent. Dan is the consummate Man for Others, and he brings his numerous skills and fundraising abilities to our Foundation.”

Historic St. Mary’s City is excited to have Mr. Kerns on board and looks forward to the valuable contributions he will make as a member of the HSMC Foundation.