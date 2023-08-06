WHITE PLAINS, Md – On Saturday, August 05, 2023, at approximately 0851 hours, Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) north of Rhodes Way for a report of a body off the roadway in a ditch. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a pedestrian identified as William Lewis Bowen 3rd (35 yoa) of Waldorf, Maryland was walking on northbound United States Route 301 north of Rhodes Way in White Plains, Maryland. An unknown vehicle struck Mr. Bowen and fled the scene. Investigators believe the collision occurred between 2353 hours on August 4, 2023 and 0851 hours on August 5, 2023. Mr. Bowen sustained injuries not compatible with life and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has knowledge of the unknown vehicle with possible windshield damage is asked to contact the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at 301-392-1200 or Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231. The investigation is continuing. (23-MSP-027693)