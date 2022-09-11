ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan today took part in a special tree house ribbon cutting ceremony in Glen Arm with Make-a-Wish Mid-Atlantic for six-year-old Kalli, who has spent the last two years in treatment for leukemia at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore City.

“During my own cancer battle, it was the brave children just like Kalli who were my daily inspiration to keep fighting,” said Governor Hogan. “I am truly inspired and grateful for the incredible work of Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, and everyone who was involved in making Kalli’s wish come true.”

While undergoing treatments, Kalli wished to have a treehouse and a space to play with her two siblings, and with support from a number of local businesses, Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic constructed a custom treehouse in Kalli’s backyard. The governor was joined today by Kalli, member’s of Kalli’s family, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic Lesli Creedon, and small business owners who helped support the construction of Kalli’s treehouse.

Governor Hogan included $250,000 in his FY23 budget as a grant to Make-A-Wish to assist the organization in expanding the number of wishes they can deliver to Maryland children.

Since 1983, the Mid-Atlantic chapter of Make-A-Wish has granted life-changing wishes for over 10,700 children living with critical illnesses in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia. Next year, the organization looks forward to celebrating its 40th anniversary and granting its 11,000th wish.