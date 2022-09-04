ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Delaware Governor John Carney today attended Navy’s football opener against the Delaware Blue Hens at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, where Delaware held on to defeat Navy, 14-7.



“It is always great getting to spend time with my friend Governor Carney, and adding some friendly competition makes it even better,” said Governor Hogan.

“The Naval Academy is truly the crown jewel of Annapolis and having the opportunity to participate both in today’s coin toss and yesterday’s formal dress parade gives me so much hope for the future of our nation.”

Governor Hogan and Governor Carney joined Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Admiral Sean Buck on the field to watch the Brigade of Midshipmen march on and participate in the official coin toss prior to kickoff.

For the governors, today’s game was a rematch of their Battle of the Crab Cakes.

In March, the governors made a bipartisan crab cake wager for the Maryland Terrapins’ first-round matchup against the Blue Hens in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

After Maryland’s March Madness win, Governor Hogan claimed the prize in June in a visit to Woody’s Dewey Beach.

Formal Dress Parade. Yesterday afternoon, Governor Hogan participated in the Naval Academy’s first Formal Dress Parade of the year and reviewed members of the Brigade as they marched on Worden Field.