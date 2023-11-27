Holiday Dried Flower Wreath Workshop Held At Dixon Family Farm!

Credit: Dixon Family Farm

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On November 26th, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, the Dixon Family Farm held a “Create Your Own Dried Flower Wreath” event, perfect to display in your home for the holiday season or to give as a gift to a loved one. They supplied farm-grown dried flowers and foliage, one 6″ grapevine wreath, clippers, and hot glue. Kids (accompanied by an adult) over 10 were welcome to participate! Coffee, tea, and snacks were also provided.

The farm was founded in 1632, its charter was approved by King Charles I. It was a proprietary colony of Cecil Calvert, the second Lord Baltimore. Like other settlements in the New World, the Maryland Colony was established as a religious refuge. Although it was created as a haven for English Catholics, many of the original settlers were Protestants.

Credit: Dixon Family Farm

In 1649, Maryland passed the Maryland Toleration Act, the first law in the New World designed to encourage religious tolerance. [1]

In 2019, Claudinne and Jeffrey Miller purchased the house from Jeff’s aunt, Joan Wallace Dixon Bailey in December of 2019. [1]

On the afternoon at the beautiful Dixon Family Farm, it was quite the turnout. To keep up to date with more events such as this one at the Doxn Family Farm, click here to follow them on Facebook.

Let us know if you attended in the comments below!

Citation: https://dixon-family-farm.com/farm-history/ [1]

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com