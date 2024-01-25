Hollywood PNC Bank Announces Closure, Will Merge With California Branch

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On January 19, 2024, PNC Bank sent notices informing customers that the Hollywood branch, located at 24385 Marvell Dean Road, will close and be combined into the California branch, located at 22610 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park. The Hollywood location will officially close at 3 p.m. on April 19, 2024.

As stated in the letter signed by SVP Market Manager, John L. Massie, “At PNC Bank, we continuously evaluate our ability to assist you in achieving your financial goals, and we strive to provide you with convenient banking options. Today customers have more service choices than ever before and are using branches very differently. With this in mind, we have carefully studied the effectiveness of our branches based on their physical capacity as well as the number of customers who frequent each location. We sincerely thank you for your patience and understanding during this time, and we apologize if this change causes any concern.”

In April 2021, PNC Bank donated their recently closed Great Mills Road location to the Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County, Maryland (HASMC), which would later become a community Behavioral Health Hub by St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO).

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com