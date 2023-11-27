Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Hosts Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – A little rain isn’t going to keep people away from seeing the one and only Santa Claus!

Despite the conditions, on November 26, 2023, with the help of Ladies Auxillary of Hollywood VFD, the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department held their annual Christmas tree lighting with a special guest, Saint Nicholas himself! The dastardly Grinch decided to show his face as well.

The event was held in the parking lot of the fire department and was rain or shine. Each child received a goodie bag filled with crafts!

This was a great way to help kick off the holiday season in St. Mary’s County!

Check out some amazing pics from the event!

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com