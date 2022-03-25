As the weather continues to get nicer and spring starts to return, you might find yourself in need of some help to maintain and improve your house or business.

The Honey Cove Landscaping & Tree Services is here to provide Southern Maryland Counties and Southern Anne Arundel Country with expert landscaping or tree removal services.

Their services include the following:

Licensed Tree Removal and Trimming

Plant and Tree Installation

Temporary and Permanent Stabilization

Retaining Walls, Patios, and Walkways

Storm Water Management

Storm Damage Cleanup

Silt/Super Silt Fence

Erosion Control

Commercial Landscaping Packages

Commercial Snow Removal

When asked what sets this company apart from other landscaping and tree removal services, the owner Brandon Turner says, “Our 5-star google reviews speak for themselves. Many of our customers are repeat customers. Many of our new customers are word-of-mouth referrals from our current customer base. We are always adjusting our prices to be as competitive as possible with other licensed and insured companies and to give customers an affordable service. We have set staff ready to answer any questions you may have with just a phone call.”

Honey Cove Landscaping and Tree is ready for the season and has hired eager employees to help you.

Turner said, “Honey Cove is always striving to provide our customers with exceptional customer service from the initial phone call to our office, to meeting with our highly knowledgeable estimators, to the end of your job when the last truck pulls away.”

So whether your job is big or small, call Honey Cove for an estimate and experience how they can make your residential or commercial property beautiful.

