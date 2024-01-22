PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Public Works, General Services Division, invites citizens to honor a World War II veteran with a memorial brick on the Veterans Patio at the “On Watch” memorial statue in Solomons.

The monument, unveiled in August 2007, is located at 14485 Dowell Road in Solomons, and commemorates those who served the United States during World War II at the Solomons Amphibious Training Base. This facility was the nation’s first amphibious training facility and was active from 1942-1945.

The cost of each brick is $100 and is tax deductible. An application is available online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/OnWatch. Purchasers will be notified when engraving and installation are complete. Gifts made toward the memorial brick campaign are used for maintenance and care of the statue and grounds. For more information, contact Sarah Rosado at 410-535-1600, ext. 2565.

