Hope In Harmony Celebrates GivingTuesday, Joining Millions Around The World On November 28

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – This GivingTuesday, Hope in Harmony will inspire generosity by celebrating and uplifting phenomenal performing arts organizations and music educators in Southern Maryland through a social media campaign and fundraiser for their organization.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on November 28, 2023, and throughout the year.

Hope in Harmony is a brand new nonprofit organization formed this year with a mission to help others through performances of excellence in Southern Maryland. Their motto is, “Perform to Inspire, Give from Desire.” This is a central tenet that forms the foundation of their organization: their values, mission, and long-term vision of establishing a hub for their local community’s incredible performing artists, educators, and students in Southern Maryland.

In line with their aim as a performing arts collective, they are encouraging community members to share their hopes and dreams with Hope in Harmony. Their GivingTuesday campaign is centered around the impact of music and the arts in the lives of Southern Maryland residents. Hope in Harmony will be sharing stories from its board members and inaugural choir members, and they will encourage others to share their own stories, hopes, and dreams for the performing arts in their schools, places of worship, homes, and lives in Southern Maryland. Hope in Harmony plans to utilize these stories of hope and put them into action in their future programming efforts.

“We know that residents of Southern Maryland are eager and ready to have a performing arts hub. Not only for our students, but also for our educators and adult performers in Southern Maryland with incredible talent. We have big dreams and plans, but we also want to make this a community-informed and community-driven effort. For GivingTuesday, we’re asking everyone to share their biggest hopes and dreams for the performing arts in Southern Maryland, and we want to know how music and the arts have shaped the lives of our followers and supporters.

In the new year, we plan to have our first concerts featuring our inaugural choir, which is made up of local singers. With this choir, we hope to inspire others to join us in strengthening the local performing arts and make a positive impact for all of Southern Maryland. Complimenting our performances of excellence, we are also excited to ‘give from desire’ back to the community. Our current project is focused on uplifting local music educators. TC O’Brien has been meeting with public and private educators to learn about how we—as a performing arts collective—can best support them. We have received a lot of incredible input so far, and we hope to encourage more music educators and other stakeholders to share their stories and inform our future outreach efforts.”

—Natalie Blumberg, Board Member, Chair of the Development Committee

GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eleven years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

People demonstrate generosity in many ways on GivingTuesday. Whether it’s helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving to causes we care about, every act of generosity counts. GivingTuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and gets billions of impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved in their communities.

“GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year,” said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO, and co-founder. “With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world.”

Those who are interested in joining Hope in Harmony’s GivingTuesday fundraiser can visit this page. You can visit their Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn pages to follow the journey of their inaugural choir and participate in their GivingTuesday campaign.

For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website, Facebook page, or follow @GivingTuesday and #GivingTuesday on Instagram.

About Hope in Harmony Hope in Harmony is a new non-profit performing arts collective that is composed of exceptional musicians from Southern Maryland. They believe in the power of music to bring joy, foster unity, Inspire hope, and make a positive impact in the community. During the pandemic, TC O’Brien, their Founder and Artistic Director, developed an intense desire to provide hope in the community through the power of music. She was inspired by lyrics in Eric Whitacre’s song Sing Gently:

“May our singing be music for others and may it keep others aloft.”

Born out of the desire to uplift Southern Maryland and enrich the performing arts in their local region, Hope in Harmony’s mission is to help others through performances of excellence.

Hope in Harmony’s inaugural Choral Ensemble will feature talented musicians from Southern Maryland who possess a deep passion for music, exceptional vocal abilities, and a commitment to inspire hope. This new choir will explore an eclectic range of musical styles and genres, showcasing the diversity of their collective talent. They intend for their stage presence to captivate audiences, creating memorable and immersive experiences. Hope in Harmony takes pride in being ambassadors of music, sharing their love for the arts through mentorship and outreach. Through music, they hope to empower individuals to express themselves and find their voice.