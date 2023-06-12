Hopes Of A Sweep Dashed On Sunday As Bowie Falls To Erie

ERIE, PA – The Bowie Baysox fell just shy of capturing their first series sweep of the season on Sunday, but still avoided being shutout for just the second time on the year, as they fell to the Erie SeaWolves 5-2 at UPMC Park. Trailing 5-0 into the ninth inning, Bowie plated two runs, and loaded the bases with two outs to put the tying run on base, but they could not complete the stunning comeback.

It was the first time all week that Bowie did not score in the first or second inning, as lefty Brant Hurter twirled four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. Bowie collected four hits against Hurter, but all were singles, and only one batter reached second base. Erie got strong relief from RJ Petit (W, 1-1) and Sean Guenther into the eighth inning, before they finally tagged Michael Bienlien for a run when Billy Cook hit an RBI single into center field. Bowie added one more run against Andrew Magno (Sv, 1) later in the ninth when Tim Susnara drew a bases-loaded walk, but a groundout with the bases loaded ended Bowie’s budding rally, and the game.

Chayce McDermott tossed just four innings for Bowie, but only walked one batter while striking out five. McDermott (L, 4-5) was hit for an early run in the second inning on a pair of two-out hits, including an RBI by Luis Santana. Erie brought in an unearned run in the third on a throwing error by the catcher.

Three more runs were brought across in the sixth inning against Conner Loeprich and Nolan Hoffman, while Xavier Moore and Wandisson Charles each contributed scoreless outings in relief.

While Bowie does miss out on their first sweep of the season, their most successful series of the year sees them depart Erie with a 23-32 overall record. Bowie will begin a long 14-game stretch on Tuesday, when they welcome the Richmond Flying Squirrels to Prince George’s Stadium for a seven-game series. The first game begins on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.