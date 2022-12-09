ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?

For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.

The Adelphi resident describes himself as an occasional Lottery player. “I don’t have a favorite game, really. Not even one I’ve played more than once or twice,” the hospital maintenance worker said. “And, I wouldn’t have bought a ticket that day but for all the talk I heard about the jackpot.”

Everything came together for him at 7-Eleven #11716 in Adelphi. “I was on my way home from work when the jackpot stuff popped in my head.” Not quite remembering which of the multistate, big jackpot games everyone was talking about, he bought a ticket for both. “Just to be sure, I got a Mega Millions and Powerball ticket.”

Maryland’s new Lottery millionaire admits being “freaked out” when he scanned his Mega Millions quick-pick ticket for the Nov. 8 drawing a few days later. “Man, all those zeros!” he said. Suddenly nervous, he left the store and headed home. “I kept telling myself that I’d seen $100,000 on the screen, that I had imagined that last zero.”

He claimed his prize this week at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

The owners of 7-Eleven #11716, which sold the $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket, will receive a $2,500 bonus for their role in the winning story.

You can find the lucky store at 9151 Riggs Road in Prince George’s County.