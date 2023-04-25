House Republicans Express Concern Over Governor Moore Signing Bill Compromising Election Integrity

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The House Republican Caucus yesterday expressed concern regarding Governor Wes Moore signing legislation that compromises the integrity of Maryland’s elections.

House Bill 535 – Election Law – Ballot Issuance, Processing, and Reporting Procedures and 2024 Primary Date, an omnibus bill dealing with numerous election-related issues, allows for ballot curing via text message. This means when a mail-in ballot has questionable validity and is rejected, the Board of Elections may contact the voter via text message to verify the voter cast that ballot. There is no guarantee that the person receiving and subsequently answering the text message is the voter in question.

Republican efforts to amend the bill to include a signature verification process were rejected in the House of Delegates. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 27 states have some form of signature verification; states representing all segments of the political spectrum, from traditionally liberal states like Oregon and California to more conservative states like Florida and Texas.

“Maryland has experienced an explosion in the number of mail-in ballots cast in recent elections and we must do everything in our power to minimize the opportunities to cast a fraudulent ballot,” said Delegate Mike Griffith (District 35A – Cecil and Harford Counties). “While ballot access is important and we should be making sure every eligible Marylander has the opportunity to vote, the security of our voting process is just as important. Picking one over the other is a false choice, we should be prioritizing both. Unfortunately, this bill prioritizes ballot access at the expense of ballot security. Marylanders deserve more.”