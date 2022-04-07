ANNAPOLIS, Md. – House Republicans today pressed their Democratic colleagues to extend Maryland’s gas tax holiday. Delegate Brenda Thiam offered an amendment on the House floor that would extend the gas tax holiday another 45 days. As it stands, the gas tax holiday will end on April 16.

“Gas prices are still high and many of our citizens are still struggling to cover the cost,” said Delegate Brenda Thiam. “There are many middle-class families whose family budgets will see no boost from the niche sales tax exemptions we’ve passed this session and will not realize the benefits of the retirement tax changes any time soon. They’re also the families that are paying higher prices for food, energy, and, like us all, higher prices at the pump. While there is not much we can do in Maryland to impact gas prices, we can help our citizens by continuing the gas tax holiday.”

According to AAA, the average cost of regular gas is $3.766 per gallon. Adding back the .36 cent gas tax would push the average cost of regular gas well over $4 per gallon.

“As much tax relief as we have passed this session, there is still a large swath of Marylanders who will see little-to-no real tax relief,” said House Minority Leader Jason Buckel. “Our economy is in an inflationary spiral led by fuel costs that impact everything. Extending this gas tax holiday is short-term, but necessary relief for our citizens.”

House Democrats opposed the amendment, claiming the State could not afford the extension and the Transportation Trust Fund would take too big of a hit even in a year of record surpluses.

The cost of the 45-day extension would be approximately $140 million, based on the cost of the 30-day extension. When the budget passed last week, Maryland had an extra $2.7 BILLION in the Rainy Day Fund.

“I do not typically agree with the Comptroller of Maryland, but he says we can afford this,” said House Minority Whip Haven Shoemaker. “In fact, he is advocating for a 90-day extension of the gas tax holiday. This proposal is much more modest, surely we can afford it.”

His comments were echoed by Delegate Jeff Ghrist, the Ranking Republican member of the House Appropriations Committee.

“We can absolutely afford this extension,” said Delegate Ghrist. “We have extra dollars in the Rainy Day Fund and we have billions of dollars coming to us next year from the federal government. There is absolutely no reason to try to scare people into thinking their roads will not be paved if we extend the gas tax holiday for another 45 days. It is completely incorrect.”

The debate on the amendment was abruptly ended and the amendment was rejected 47-82, with several Democratic members not voting at all.