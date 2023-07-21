CALIFORNIA, Md. – The “Get Real with Chris & Mark” podcast had a lively discussion this week as they delved into the real estate market and whether it’s a good time to buy a house.

“We have the privilege of hopefully not boring you to death with the real estate market and sharing with you whether it is a good time to buy a house or not,” Chris jokingly said.

The hosts dived into the topic at hand, discussing the fears that are stopping people from buying a house at this time. They addressed concerns about high prices, high-interest rates, and potential economic uncertainties.

“Afraid of the sales prices. They’re afraid of the payment. They’re afraid of competition. Not being able to get closing costs,” Mark emphasized.

When discussing the fear of potential economic uncertainties, Chris added, “The fact still remains that buying real estate is, is a positive economic thing. So the answer to this podcast is yes.”

“Buy a house. Call me and Chris. We’re going to get you the right deal,” Marked said.

The hosts also addressed the fear of competition in the market, with many buyers hesitating to make offers, assuming someone else would pay the asking price.

“If you’re saving in price, the interest rate doesn’t matter as much. Right? If you’re saving in price, you’re paying less,” Chris pointed out.

“And there will be an opportunity to refinance at some point,” Mark responded.

Chris and Mark encouraged their audience not to let fear hold them back and to seize the opportunity to buy the right house. They emphasized the importance of making well-informed decisions when purchasing a home.

In hopes of diminishing some of the fears, Mark recounted his recent personal experiences saying, “We’re getting closing costs. We’re getting buyers into houses with little to no money out of pocket in some cases. And then we’re also negotiating some of the sales prices.”

Chris and Mark left their listeners with a sense of optimism about the real estate market and the potential for homeownership to be a rewarding and profitable endeavor.

Dive into more reasons you shouldn’t be afraid to buy a house in the full episode: https://youtu.be/s2rkUI1JNKA

Once a week, Century 21 New Millennium Realtors Chris Hill and Mark Frisco ‘Get Real’ with topics surrounding life in Southern Maryland while showcasing local business tastings and highlighting hidden gems in the area.

You can watch or listen to previous episodes at: www.thebaynet.com/podcasts

If you’ve got a great podcast idea or an awesome business you want to be mentioned, email us at partnerships@thebaynet.com. We’d love to hear more about it!