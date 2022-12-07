Howard Glenn Haverkamp, 86 of Great Mills, MD passed away on November 27,2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD.

He was born on July 10, 1936 in Metropolis, Illinois to the late Howard Haverkamp and Besse (Laird) Haverkamp.

Howard proudly served in the U.S. Navy from April 8,1954 until his honorable discharge on June 9,1958 as Aviation Machinist’s Mate Third Class. While serving he earned the National Defense Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. After his discharge from the Navy he served in the Naval Reserves for four years. Howard married Helen Louise (Quade/Adkins) on December 20, 1985 in Leonardtown, Maryland. They spent 37 wonderful years together. Howard was a resident of St. Mary’s County for the last 66 years.

He was employed by the St. Mary’s County Board of Education as Supervisor of Maintenance for 25 years. He also worked for the county as a private school bus driver for 18 years. In addition to driving the school bus, he painted signs, lettered cars, boats, and even painted the numbers over the cell doors in the St. Mary’s County Jail. He was a talented artist and he enjoyed painting and drawing pictures. Some of his best works of art can be found hanging over businesses all around St. Mary’s County. He was known as a “Jack of all trades”; he was very handy and could fix almost anything. Howard loved travelling in his camper, and NASCAR, if he wasn’t at the track, he was watching it on TV. Howard enjoyed racing his stock car and traveling to the various stock car tracks in our surrounding states. Howard also held his private pilot’s license and enjoyed spending hours of solitude with just his thoughts.

Howard is survived by his wife, Helen, his children, Michael Glenn Haverkamp (Sandra) of FL, Donald Scott Haverkamp (Jacqueline) of Albuquerque, NM, and Lori Anne McPherson (Ray) of CA, his step-children, Diane M. Kessler (Alfred) of St. Inigoes, Raymond W. Adkins of Great Mills, his grandchildren, Mitchell Glenn, Kristen Ann, Chloe Faith, Keir Matthew, Kayla Marie Rivera, and Jamie Parker, 3 great grandchildren, and his siblings, John Haverkamp (Nina) of Metropolis, IL, Marsala Zimmer of Richmond, VA, and Linda Sullivan (Delbert) of Metropolis, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Bess Haverkamp, his sister, Barbara Ann Haverkamp and his brother-in-law, Tommy Zimmer.

Family will receive friends on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be officiated by Rev. Joe Orlando at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Pallbearers will be David Quade, Raymond Adkins, Dennis Adkins, Alfred Kessler, Robert Morgan, and Jamie Parker.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Valley Lee Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1, Valley Lee, MD 20692.

