Hoyer Releases Statement On Bowie State University Shooting

WASHINGTON, DC — Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) released the following statement in response to the shooting during Bowie State University Homecoming:

“I am deeply disturbed by the shooting during Bowie State University Homecoming festivities this weekend. I am disgusted that an event symbolizing joy, pride, and connection for so many in the Fifth District was disrupted by yet another instance of the gun violence that has become all too common across America. My thoughts are with the faculty, students, alumni, and the entire Bowie State University community.

“Gun violence continues to take a tremendous toll on the physical and mental health of countless Marylanders and Americans. Congress ought to come together and put People Over Politics by passing commonsense legislation to prevent this gun violence. I urge Republicans to join Democrats in that effort, just as we did with the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act last Congress. We ought to do everything in our power to ensure that tragedies like these do not continue to occur.”