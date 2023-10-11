WASHINGTON — Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) released the following statement after Hamas’s vicious, unprovoked attack on Israel.

“In a surprise and unprovoked attack this morning, Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists invaded Israel by air, land, and sea. These terrorists have fired more than 2,000 rockets across the south and stormed the homes of civilians. They continue to murder dozens of innocent Israelis.

“A nightmare now unfolds across Southern Israel as Hamas and Islamic Jihad target civilians. At least 70 Israelis have been killed and more than 900 have been injured thus far, with many severely wounded. Hostages have been taken into the Gaza Strip. These numbers continue to rise with each passing hour. Fifty years and one day since the Yom Kippur War, Israel is again under siege. Israel is at war.

“I condemn this heinous, terror attack in the strongest possible terms. No society can live under a constant threat of violence and murder. Israel has the unequivocal right to defend itself. That includes taking all necessary action to rescue its hostages, destroy the enemy’s capability to launch rockets at civilian communities, and defeat terrorist forces wherever they may be found. I full heartedly support these necessary measures, however long they may take to pursue.

“Jews must have the absolute right to live safely and securely in their ancestral homeland. In this terrifying hour, I stand with them, and I stand with Israel as our ally does whatever it takes to protect the Israeli people and their security and sovereignty.”