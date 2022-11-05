GREENBELT, Md. – Yesterday morning, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) joined Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Congressmen Anthony Brown (MD-04), Keiwsi Mfume (MD-07), Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, Maryland State Senator Malcolm Augustine, and Maryland Delegate Nick Charles for a press conference at the Greenbelt Metro Station to champion the benefits of the new, consolidated FBI Headquarters for Prince George’s County. Two Maryland sites are finalists for the FBI headquarters – Greenbelt and Landover – and the Maryland officials are making the case for the state as the optimal choice for the FBI’s mission.

“I continue to strongly advocate for Maryland as the best location for the FBI headquarters, and I am so proud to stand alongside my colleagues in a powerful show of force that our state makes the best choice for the FBI,” said Congressman Steny H. Hoyer. “With the site selection imminent, I proudly believe that Greenbelt or Landover will make terrific choice for the new, consolidated FBI building. From world-class academic institutions, to government agency campuses, to proximity to federal facilities, I remain confident the FBI mission will be well amplified by the assets here in Maryland. Importantly, the opportunity to locate the FBI in Prince George’s County is consistent with the President’s equity goals for our country, righting years of historic wrong to a community that has been left behind in terms of equitable infrastructure. The facility would bring quality, public-sector jobs to Black communities in Maryland and spur development and prosperity for black-owned small businesses while establishing new federal contracting and procurement opportunities. Prince George’s County is the best choice for the FBI and if one of its sites are selected, it will make a powerful and meaningful difference to our people and our nation.”

“We agree on opportunity. We agree on inclusion. We agree on equity. And this congressional delegation agrees that if you take a serious look at the final sites being considered for the FBI headquarters through any lens, you will see that the sites in Prince George’s County are the best options – for taxpayers and the agency alike,” said U.S. Senator Ben Cardin.

“Maryland’s sites have always been in the strongest position to serve as the new home of the FBI headquarters — from their affordability to their transit accessibility to their construction readiness and so much more. But most importantly, choosing either site in Prince George’s County would advance the Biden-Harris Administration’s important government-wide equity agenda by helping correct the historic imbalance in the siting of federal agencies,” said U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen. “Team Maryland is united in urging the Administration to fully consider all of these factors — and especially to implement their “whole of government” commitment to the fair, equitable, and inclusive participation of all our communities — as they decide where the new FBI headquarters will be. We will continue to make the case for why Prince George’s County, Maryland is best equipped to fulfill the Bureau’s mission.”

“Prince George’s County remains, and always has been, the best location for the FBI’s new headquarters. For decades, our communities have gone overlooked by federal agencies for investment and good-paying jobs. This underinvestment costs Prince George’s County long-term economic growth, it holds back the incomes of families who live here and limits the opportunities available for our residents,” said Congressman Anthony G. Brown. “The federal government has a critical role in advancing equity. Accomplishing these goals means investing in communities that have for too long felt left behind and seeing the potential in Americans who too often have not received equal opportunities. Prince George’s County is ready.”

“When the game is played by one set of rules, we win. The set of rules that were promulgated long ago for the relocation of the FBI was the set of rules Maryland got into the game with. But in the final minutes of the game, those priorities went down and a new rule called “proximity” came into play. This is where we have a problem, and we are here today to call that out,” said Congressman Kweisi Mfume. “Prince George’s County is the best place for the FBI, and Baltimore City and Baltimore County stand totally in lockstep with these efforts. We will not go away, we will not shirk our responsibility, and we will continue to call it out to make sure that one set of rules remains.”

“Based on the objective criteria that the GSA has laid out for the past decade, we believe that the two sites in Prince George’s are the best sites for the new FBI headquarters,” said Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. “This is also a matter of equity, as bringing the FBI headquarters to Prince George’s would create generational transformation and investments in federal office space that we have missed out on for far too long.”

“Maryland is committed to providing all the resources required to support the FBI headquarters in Prince George’s County, which is by far the best site available,” said Maryland State Senator Malcolm Augustine.