BOWIE, Md. – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) released the following statement this morning after winning the Maryland Democratic Primary in Maryland’s Fifth District:

“I am deeply honored to have been selected by Democrats across the Fifth District to be their nominee for Congress in the general election this November.

I’ve been proud to serve as our district’s Congressman and work to deliver results for Marylanders in Washington, fighting for equality, justice, and opportunity for all.

Together, we have achieved so much over the years, but the challenges our state and our country continue to face mean there is still so much work ahead.

As Congressman and as House Majority Leader, I will continue working hard to bring resources and opportunities back to our district while maintaining the best and most responsive constituent services.

I am eager to keep spending time in those communities that will be new to the Fifth District next year and to work just as hard on behalf of their residents as I have for those who have been part of our district for many years already.

As we unite as Democrats and look beyond the primary toward November, I look forward to campaigning with others on our Democratic ticket as we offer Marylanders a platform of progress, commonsense solutions, and a commitment to building a democracy in which all voices are heard and everyone has a chance to make it in America.”