Hoyer, Wes Moore Meet With Small Business Owners And Employees, Veterans, And Voters In Charles County

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Just following the Juneteenth holiday, Congressman Steny H, Hoyer (MD-05) and candidate for Maryland Governor Wes Moore spent the afternoon in Charles County engaging with voters in the area.

Their afternoon included greeting the owner of Charles Street Bakery, speaking with the General Manager of The Charles located on Charles Street in La Plata, participating in a veterans roundtable in White Plains, and greeting voters in Waldorf.

“I enjoyed spending time in Charles County today with Maryland’s next Governor, Wes Moore,” said Congressman Hoyer.

“Each of our stops today represents a critical part of our community in Maryland’s Fifth District. From visiting Charles Street Bakery, a small business that faced challenges while working to keep its doors open during the pandemic; to our veterans, who have heroically defended our country and the values our nation is built on; to getting to know members of our community — I was proud to join Wes today in greeting so many people who are passionate about electing leadership in Maryland that moves our state forward and improves the quality of life and well-being of our people. I know Wes has what it takes to deliver for our small businesses, our veterans, and our families, and I cannot wait to work alongside him to advance these priorities for Maryland’s Fifth District.”

“I loved spending time with voters in Maryland’s fifth district alongside their Congressman and my friend, U.S. Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer,” said Wes Moore.

“Together we connected with community members, small business owners, and veterans. This is about not only showing Marylanders that we are committed to listening to and learning from them, it’s about showing that our plan for the growth of Southern Maryland is real. I’m eager to work with Leader Hoyer and the rest of our incredible federal delegation as Maryland’s governor to deliver real results for families. No one else will be better positioned to work with the federal delegation as Governor to move this state forward.”