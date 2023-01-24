Hughesville Woman Accidentally Shoots Herself While Aiming At Squirrel In Her Chicken Coop

HUGHESVILLE, Md. – On January 24, 2023 at approximately 9:00 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a person suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the 6900 block of Maxwell Drive.

Crews arrived and found a 55-year-old woman applying pressure with a shirt to a single gunshot wound in her foot.

EMS evaluated the patient on the scene and transported her to Calvert Health Medical Center for treatment.

Reportedly, she accidentally shot herself while attempting to shoot a squirrel in her chicken coop.

