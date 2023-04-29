From left to right: Commissioner Catherine Grasso; Commissioner Mike Hart (Vice President); Beth Morton; John Allen; Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.; Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Commissioner Todd Ireland; Superintendent Dr. Andraé Townsel

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners congratulates John Allen for being awarded 2023 Calvert County Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year.

While teaching journalism at Huntingtown High School, John continues to share his knowledge with students, serves as a role model, and encourages and inspires students to be the best version of themselves. John is also a great a source of guidance and motivation for his colleagues. In addition to teaching journalism, he created a student-led writing center, which facilitates peer-to-peer learning and emphasizes the significance of reading and writing skills, further expanding his commitment to empower students to reach academic success with the resources and support they need.

Congratulations, John!