Huntingtown Hurricanes Fall To Stephen Decatur Seahawks In State Championship, 21-13

Credit: Kristin Harris Brooks

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – They put up a fight, but the Huntingtown Hurricanes fell to the Stephen Decatur Seahawks in Thursday night’s Class 2A State Football Championship at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

The Hurricanes came into the game with a 10-3 record against the undefeated Seahawks from Worcester County. By halftime, the Hurricanes were down 14-0. Huntingtown started the third quarter with back-to-back scoring drives and put 13 points on the board. But the Seahawks responded and earned their first-ever Football State Championship victory in the high school’s history.

Congratulations to the Huntingtown Hurricanes for representing Southern Maryland on the biggest stage and never backing down!

Credit: Kristin Harris Brooks

