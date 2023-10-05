Husband Delivers $50,000 Winning Scratch-Off To Happy Wife

BELTSVILLE, Md. – A 48-year-old Prince George’s County man qualifies for a Husband of the Year Award for surprising his wife with a $50,000 top-prize winning instant ticket. Elio Figueroa was checking out some Lottery games when good fortune came his way.

A couple of weeks ago, Elio stopped at Sunrise Market & Deli in Beltsville to use the ticket checker to see if any Lottery games he had previously purchased were winners. He didn’t find any huge prizes, but went ahead and bought a few more games to share with his wife. One of the games he brought home to her was a $20 $50,000 Cash scratch-off.

His wife, 41-year-old Maria, was at home cooking when she took a break to scratch off her instant ticket. She thought she might have a winner, but wasn’t sure, so she handed the scratch-off to Elio to check.

“She definitely matched the winning number,” said Elio, smiling. “But as I scratched the prize underneath, there were more and more zeros.”

The lucky guy initially thought they had a $5,000 win. After closer inspection, he realized the prize was really $50,000!

“We were all so happy,” recalled Maria, referring to herself and a daughter who was there when the couple revealed the prize. “I can’t believe he brought home a $50,000 win!”

To confirm their Lottery luck, Elio took the game back to the store to scan it. Their $50,000 Cash instant ticket was indeed a top-prize winner. The lucky duo claimed the big prize last week at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

The couple, who both work in construction and are the parents of two daughters, said they are excited to use the winnings toward a down payment on a new home for their family.

Their lucky Lottery retailer, Sunrise Market & Deli located at 10800 Rhode Island Avenue in Beltsville, is a winner too. The Prince George’s County business will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery for selling a $50,000 top-prize winning scratch-off. Lots of prizes are still up for grabs in this game, including 89 more top prizes, 99 $5,000 prizes and others ranging from $20 to $500.