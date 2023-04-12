HydraFX To Host Encore Show After Sell Out For The Rex Theatre This Weekend

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Music fans in Leonardtown are in for a treat as HydraFX prepares to bring their incredible concert experience to The Rex Theatre this weekend.

The band will perform a full-scale tribute to two of the most iconic rock bands of all time, Nirvana and Foo Fighters, complete with stunning concert lights and mesmerizing visual video.

HydraFX is renowned for their high-energy performances. The band’s tribute promises an unforgettable night of music, nostalgia, and rock and roll.

HydraFX members include Greg Barrick, Sean Postanowicz, Wallly Ivanov, and Justin Myles.

“We aren’t just showing up to play covers of these bands. Just wait! We worked extremely hard on this show! This is a dream come true show for all of us, paying homage to some of the artists that inspired us to play in the first place,” Myles told The BayNet.

“We are extremely honored to put this tribute show on at the new Rex Theatre. We promise to put on the best show you’ve EVER seen us play! Thank you, SOMD!”

With excitement, the Friday night show is already sold out, but tickets are still available for Saturday night.

This is a show that rock fans won’t want to miss, so be sure to get your tickets before they sell out.

The Rex Theatre is located at 22695 Washington St, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Doors open at 8 pm.

Tickets are available to purchase by clicking here.

For more information about HydraFX, visit their website at www.hfxmusic.com or the Facebook event page.

“HydraFX performs a mix of cover and original music, often utilizing their unique blend of rock and reggae to breathe fresh life into your favorite songs.”

