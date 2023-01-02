Ida Elizabeth Pasik, “Betty”, 84, of Lusby, MD, formerly of Piney Point, MD, passed away on December 25, 2022 at her home. Born on June 30, 1938 in Pearson, MD, she was the daughter of the late Regina Cullison and the late Emerick Cullison. Ida was the loving wife of the late Allen Pasik, who preceded her in death on November 14, 1996. She is survived by her children Karen (Warren) Paugh of Dundalk, MD, Butch Pasik of Norco, CA, Esther (Mike) Sarachene of Lusby, MD, Regina Pasik of Brandywine, MD, and Jennifer (Robert) Lawson of Jacksonville, FL, her brother Francis Cullison of St. George Island, MD, 14 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. Ida was preceded in death by her sister, Hazel McDaniel.

Ida was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. She earned her LPN in 1958 from Baltimore City Hospital, and was a nurse for 48 years, retiring in 2003.

This was written for “Betty” by her daughter Jennifer.

“It doesn’t seem right that mom is gone. I’m having a hard time putting into words the way my heart feels about that. She died in her sleep after having an incredible Christmas Eve lunch with Es and some of her grands. I have an incredible hole in my heart. I know she’s with her parents, with Roger and already arguing with Dad about how loud his music is. I know she lived a good life and was loved immensely. Mom lived a life of compassion and service in the nursing field. She carried the proof in her weathered hands and her leg pain. She cared deeply for every single person who came into her home and in the nursing homes she worked at, being their advocate, their family, and their voice when no one else was. She carried the burden of others responsibilities (me), doing so without a second thought. She was the mom and grandmother everyone would pray to have. She was a snack bag guru for the grands and could throw the best “twist” when chubby checker played. Her hugs were solid gold, she’d hold onto you for a lifetime if she could. The Alzheimer’s hit and took all of that away from her. Esther has been the Angel that mom had been to so many before her these last two years. Es has been her voice and her advocate, fighting for her dignity after nursing home abuse. I honestly believe mom was here longer because of her. So, in honor of mom, please send a prayer up for our family, especially for Es, Mike, Nicholas, and Jacob, for her brother, lead with love and compassion and don’t take your life for granted. Be in your children and grandchildren’s lives. Mom was cheated out of so many years being the epic grandmother she was meant to be. Above all, find a way to get there, you wait and it may be too late, and that’s a terrible burden to carry.” -Jennifer Anne

All services will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.