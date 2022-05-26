LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The 3rd annual Battle by the Bay Truck and Tractor Pull presented by the Great Mills Trading Post returns this Memorial Day Weekend to the St. Mary’s County fairgrounds on Friday, May 27, Saturday, May 28 and a rain date of Sunday, May 29.

This year’s Battle by the Bay includes Dragon Motorsports classes 6200 National 4×4 Trucks, Street Diesel 4×4 Altered Farm, Semi Trucks, and Dump Trucks on Friday.

Then on Saturday, 10,500 Hot Farm Tractors ECPP, 6400 4×4 Trucks, 7800 Light Pro Stock Tractors, and Wheel Standing Mega Trucks.

The pull also has food vendors, exhibitors, local businesses and the newest Ford, Chevy, Buick and GMC vehicles on display. 10 oz. beers and other ice cold drinks will be available.

100% of the proceeds from all beer sales to benefit the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department. Outside coolers are not permitted.

On both Friday and Saturday the gates open at 5pm and the pull begins at 7pm. Should one or both of those days be canceled due to weather, the pulls will be rescheduled for the rain date.

On Sunday, the gates will open at 12pm and the pull begins at 2pm. Information about cancellations will be posted on the event’s Facebook page.

“We are very excited for this year’s event, we have trucks and tractors coming from all across the east coast to compete as well as several local pullers to cheer on as well. The National 4×4 trucks are some of the best in the entire country.” Nick Simonds, Battle by the Bay coordinator said. “Hopefully, Mother Nature allows us to put on an awesome pull for the attendees, even if we have to use our rain date on Sunday.”

Attendees can purchase tickets at the gates of the event. Daily admission is $20 for adults and $10 for kids five and older.

Weekend passes for both days are $30 for adults and $15 for kids five and older. Kids under five are free. Ample parking is available onsite, free of cost.

For more information, visit www.baytractorpull.com

