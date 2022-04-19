SOLOMONS, Md. – This weekend, The Tiki Bar located in Solomons, Maryland will be hosting its 42nd annual opening weekend that will take place on Friday, April 22nd and Saturday, April 23rd.

To make sure you and everyone else can plan accordingly to make sure you have a safe and fun time, here is some important information you should know for this weekend’s events.

Parking will be available in the field across from the Calvert Marine Museum, the same spot previously used for Fourth of July fireworks. There will also be buses available to transport guests back and forth from the Tiki Bar. There will be a small donation going to the Calvert Marine Museum and the Solomons Business Association.

There will be some rules for parking in this specific lot, which include no tailgating, no trash left in the field, and no spending the night in vehicles. Vehicles may be left overnight but must be picked up by 10 a.m.

To make sure everyone makes it safely to and from the Tiki Bar, Rideshare is marked on Google Maps and will be located in front of the Solomons Pier restaurant. Uber and Lyft rides will also be available.

Shuttles will also be running to and from all hotels in Solomons, including Hilton Garden Inn.

Due to the Calvert County Commissioners adopting new regulations, any events that will have a high impact business/event, planners will be funding all of the extra cost to the county to ensure the safety of guests and residents. Therefore, please note there will be a cover charge at the Tiki Bar Opening for Friday and Saturday only.

Friday will be the first day for this weekend’s festivities and Tiki Bar will be kicking it off with the Steel Drum Band at 11 a.m., followed by the Tiki King Parade at 3 p.m., The Reagan Years at 4 p.m., then finishing off the day with No Green JellyBeenz at 8 p.m.

Saturday will be another exciting day kicking off with the Justin Taylor Band at 11 a.m., The Parker Barrow Project at 1:10 p.m., Flippin Eyelid at 1:50 p.m., The Robbie Boothe Band at 3:50 p.m., The Phillip Michael Band at 4:30 p.m., Here’s to the Night at 6:30 p.m. and topping it all off with the Amish Outlaws at 9 p.m.

This weekend will be an exciting time for everyone, so make sure you stay safe and do not drink and drive. There are plenty of options to make the right choice.

