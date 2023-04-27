Improper Disposal Of Charcoal Causes Fire On Waldorf Apartment Balcony, Firefighter Injured

WALDORF, Md. – The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office investigated an apartment fire that occurred on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at approximately 11:40 p.m. The incident took place at an apartment complex located at 2225 Stream Vista Place.

According to the report, the fire was caused by the improper disposal of charcoal from a grill on the balcony. The occupant discovered the fire, which started on the balcony.

The fire quickly spread, causing an estimated $30,000 in structural damages. Firefighters had the fire under control in 20 minutes. One firefighter sustained minor injuries during the incident.

The smoke alarm and fire alarm/sprinkler systems were present and activated.

The investigation determined that the cause of the fire was accidental.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office urges residents to follow proper safety procedures when using grills or other fire-related equipment.

Photo courtesy of the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

