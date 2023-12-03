Incredible Season Comes To An End for Calvert Cavaliers

Credit: Calvert Football via Facebook

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Calvert Cavaliers played tough but couldn’t secure a win against the undefeated Dunbar Poets in Friday’s 2A/1A Maryland State Championship game.

The two teams took the field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium this afternoon in rainy conditions. The game was scoreless at halftime. By the end of the third quarter, Dunbar was up by 8 points and that would be all of the points scored. Final score Dunbar 8, Calvert 0 – giving the Poets their 13th state championship win.

Cavaliers fans took to the team’s Facebook page after the game to congratulate the team on an amazing season and encourage the players to keep their heads up!

Janice Trask Hoover wrote, “Really proud of you all! Hold your heads high Cavaliers! Thank you for your sportsmanship and a fantastic season!”

Stephanie Proctor wrote, “Keep your heads up! Be proud you all made it here! Great job!!!”

The team felt the love as they pulled out of the high school this afternoon. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office escorted the team out of the county as they headed to Annapolis.

The BayNet congratulates the Cavs on a great season!

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com