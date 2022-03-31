LAUREL, Md. – Officers from the Laurel Police Department need your assistance in identifying suspects involved in an armed robbery.

At approximately 10:30 A.M., on Thursday, March 31, 2022, Laurel Police officers responded to the 14600 block of Baltimore Avenue, Laurel, Maryland for the report of an armed robbery.

Officers arrived and located the victim, who is the driver of an armored vehicle. The investigation revealed that three masked, armed suspects robbed the victim of a U.S. Currency deposit bag.

The suspects fled the scene onto Baltimore Avenue in a dark colored Sports Utility Vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we strongly encourage anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed any of these events, to please contact The Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092, also anonymous tips can also be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us. Media Inquiries: Please contact Laura Guenin, Public Relations, Laurel Police Department at 240-278-0758 or email lguenin@laurel.md.us.