Correction: There was a total of 4 students on-board the school bus at the time of the collision.
UPDATE: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office provided TheBayNet.com with the following statement after the accident: “The investigation is on-going but it appears there will be charges forthcoming for the driver who ran the red light. At this time, he has not been charged so we are not releasing his name and [are] unsure if he will be charged via summons or an on-view [arrest] once he is released from the evaluation.”
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – This morning at approximately 5:51 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving an unoccupied school bus on Three Notch Road in the area of Hermanville Road.
Crews arrived on the scene and found four vehicles involved, including school bus 236. There were four children on the bus at the time, the driver complained of injury. A total of two patients were transported by ambulance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.
A spokesperson for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said, “the driver of the Dodge Ram truck entered the intersection of Route 235 and Hermanville Road traveling northbound and collided with three other vehicles, including a school bus. The driver of the Dodge Ram was suffering from a mental health crisis and was taken from the scene by Sheriff’s Office deputies to a local hospital for treatment.”
We will continue to provide updates as they become available.
“The driver of the Dodge Ram was suffering from a mental health crisis…” Why would a person with a mental health crisis be driving?
Some people that drive trucks do need them for work. Some equipment that is need for certain jobs will not fit in any other vehicle. so yes some people do need trucks.
