ST. INIGOES, Md. — We are receiving reports of a serious motor vehicle crash that has resulted in injuries.

At approximately 3:41 p.m. on May 21, first responders were called to the 47000 block of Beachville Road for a reported crash.

Initial reports indicated that a vehicle had gone off the road, flipped three times and struck the fence of Webster Outlying Field.

Upon arrival, crews located the vehicle which had gone through the fence and come to rest.

The occupant of the vehicle had reportedly self-extricated upon arrival.

Crews are still examining the patient to determine the extent of their injuries. The crash is currently under investigation.

We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.