CALIFORNIA, Md – On April 2, 2023 at approximately 8:25 p.m., police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle collision on Three Notch Rd in the area of First Colony Blvd.

Crews arrived on scene and found two vehicles involved in the collision with minimal damage.

EMS evaluated the patients and determined one patient required medical attention. The patient was then transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Upon assessment of the other operator, it was reported there were signs of impairment.

Police on the scene administered a field sobriety test. It is unknown at this time the results of this test.

We will provide updates as they become available.

