'It's A Great Day To Be A Knight' - Community Celebrates St. Mary's Ryken Championship Win!

Credit: St. Mary’s Ryken via Facebook

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – There’s a huge show of support from the Facebook community after St. Mary’s Ryken dominated the football field, winning the WCAC Metro Division Football Championship. The post has received nearly 600 likes and dozens of comments congratulating the team on their 28-14 victory over Archbishop Carroll.

Credit: St. Mary’s Ryken via Facebook

And that’s not all. They’re celebrating Head Coach, Gary Wynn, who was crowned Coach of the Year. Wynn was named head coach last year.

The post ended with “It’s a great day to be a Knight.”

